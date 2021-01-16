State senators introduce multiple medical marijuana bills

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Friday, Lincoln State Senator Anna Wishart introduced a bill to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska. This comes after her ballot initiative for medical marijuana received nearly 200,000 signatures to get to the ballot but was denied by the Supreme Court.

Sen. Wishart said this issue is something she’s worked on for four years and feels medical marijuana will pass not just from her constituent’s support, but the support of everyone who signed the ballot initiative.

“I’ve got 200,000 people advocating for this issue and who are activated and ready to talk to their senators about why this is important to them.”

Sen. Wishart also outlines how neighboring state South Dakota passed both medicinal and recreational marijuana use this past election.

“We are so far behind states that I would argue that is very similar in our political leanings to Nebraska and have legalized cannabis for medical purposes and in some cases for adult use,” Sen. Wishart said.

Sen. Justin Wayne also introduced legislation to put legalizing recreational marijuana use for those 21 and over on the ballot. If approved by legislators, Nebraskans would vote on recreational use in the 2022 election.

Newly elected Sen. Terrell McKinney introduced a bill Friday to decriminalize marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

“I have the overwhelming support of Nebraskans on my side. I also feel confident we will see some movement on the federal level as well which will put even more pressure on Nebraska,” Sen. Wishart said.

