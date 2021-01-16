Sen. Sasse gives his take on the U.S. Capitol riots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse released a statement after court documents revealed that at the attack on the capitol, members of the mob were aimed “to capture and assassinate elected officials.”

“Rage-peddlers are going to try to whitewash the attack on the Capitol, saying that a few bad apples got out of control. That’s wrong. Every American needs to understand what the Department of Justice has just made public: Investigators have strong evidence to suggest that some of the rioters who stormed the United States Capitol planned to kidnap and possibly assassinate the Vice President. These men weren’t drunks who got rowdy — they were terrorists attacking this country’s constitutionally-mandated transfer of power. They failed, but they came dangerously close to starting a bloody constitutional crisis. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The FBI is investigating widespread calls for violence across the country and every American has an obligation to lower the temperature.”

The senator also released another statement on the death of U.S. Capitol Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

“This is gut-wrenching news. None of this should have happened. Melissa and I are praying for Officer Sicknick’s family and for the families of the four others who died. Our country aches for the families who mourn. Lord, have mercy.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.