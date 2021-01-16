Saturday Jan. 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 218 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of deaths remains at 544.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 57,951.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 263.

The total number of reported recoveries is now 41,811.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy, with 366 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 72% rate with 93 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Saturday reports it was caring for 247 COVID-19 patients, with 84 receiving adult ICU care, 18 awaiting test results; 30 of those patients are on ventilators.

Lincoln-Lancaster update

The Lincoln Lancaster Health Department says the state has confirmed that Saturday’s update isn’t available. Tomorrow’s update will have information for both Saturday and Sunday.

Good news: @NEDHHS estimated that 250 long-term care facilities have received the first wave of #COVID19 vaccination! Until it’s your turn to get vaccinated, continue to #DoRightRightNow and protect one another! Visit https://t.co/OLkC4zpdQy for more information. pic.twitter.com/6vmRpeyyJ2 — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) January 16, 2021

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.