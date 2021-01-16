Papillion woman starts Project Pajamas for children at Center for Survivors

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In a year marked by tragedy, a metro woman has set out to spread joy and comfort to children in need.

The organization she helped said her act of kindness means more than she could have ever imagined.

“Columbus was absolutely inundated with issues with this flood. We had jobs lost, homes lost, it was incredibly tragic for our community. We lost lives of people we really loved. So, we had that in 2019,” said Abbie Tessendorf, Services Director of Center for Survivors.

“I’ve never in all my years seen such... it just seems like the cases are more extreme. Higher levels of violence, more fear, we’re sheltering more people.”

For 20 years Abbie Tessendorf worked with children at the Center for Survivors.

“They come into the office and they’ve seen some pretty horrible things. We also serve children who are the victim of sexual assault,” said Abbie.

To make kids feel safe to tell their stories, they’re given soft stuffed animals to hold onto.

Unfortunately, after the rough year that 2020 was, the center was having trouble providing that to the influx of victims they help.

So, Papillion native Lynsay Luchsinger stepped in with project pajamas.

“Our focus behind this is to provide bedtime care packages that provide a pair of pajamas, a blanket, a stuffed animal, and then a book and a coloring book depending on the age of the individual. Uhm for those children that don’t have a place to sleep at night, in hopes of providing that warmth and comfort they deserve,” said Lynsay.

But she couldn’t do it alone, Luchsinger put out the word to friends and family, and the mission spread like wildfire.

“Totally blown away by the support of those individuals within the community and then those outside of the community,” she said.

Ready to be given to kids during some of their hardest times.

“Having a new lovey, and blanket and having new pajamas, it’s really more than having something cute. It’s about feeling comfortable and feeling safe,” said Abbie.

“Kids are so resilient and they bounce back from stuff like this and thank goodness for that. But we’re just happy to be able to provide just some of the things they need as they’re going through the process with you guys,” said Lynsay.

This was Project Pajamas’ first year but Luchsinger says she wants to keep it going and add other events to support the center for survivors.

