Nebraska State Patrol remain on roads following blizzard

Call *55 for road assistance.
Stranded moving van and car along Interstate-80 Friday evening.
Stranded moving van and car along Interstate-80 Friday evening.(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - By 8 o’clock Friday night, Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 170 weather-related incidents connected to Friday’s blizzard, according to a spokesperson.

Troopers performed nearly 125 motorist assists, and helped other agencies with more than 20 additional incidents--most in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. NSP responded to more than 30 crashes. Troopers will remain on roads through Friday night.

Inside Troop A headquarters off 108th and L, dispatchers at the traffic management center fielded calls from drivers across eastern Nebraska.

“We’re the eye in the sky,” dispatch supervisor Jill Nelson said. “But we’re behind the radio, so we really don’t see anything. We just take information off the phone or radio and put it together [for troopers].”

During wintery conditions, she and other dispatchers coordinate where to send troopers during weather events like Friday’s blizzard.

“There’s semi’s off the road, everywhere,” Nelson said.

Captain Matt Sutter says dispatchers prevent minor incidents from turning into major headaches for other drivers who choose to venture out in blizzard conditions.

“On a day like today, we can get troopers to those locations to prevent them from becoming larger issues and major backups and delays.”

Still, drivers chose to ignore warnings of icy roads and limited visibility. NSP had responded to nearly 150 weather-related incidents by 5 o’clock Friday evening.

As the blizzard warning ends, so does the tow ban. Heading into the weekend, stranded cars along interstate shoulders and medians will be towed. State Patrol will be on-hand to respond to stranded drivers.

“Our night shift troopers have come in a few hours early just to supplement our manpower out there,” Capt. Sutter said.

Call *55 to connect to a dispatcher if you or someone you know needs road-side help.

