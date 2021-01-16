Advertisement

Man accused of Subway robbery in Council Bluffs is arrested

Tyrees Abdalla Brown mugshot
Tyrees Abdalla Brown mugshot(PHOTO: Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police have arrested a man accused of a Subway robbery on Friday.

Officers went to a Subway restaurant on Broadway at 3:40 p.m. for a robbery.

Tyrees Brown, 30, was arrested for second-degree robbery and first-degree harassment.

An employee told police that a man in a black hoodie, light-colored pants with a light mask, went into the restaurant, showed a gun, and demanded money while making threats.

The man took an unknown amount of money and left. It’s reported that no one was hurt during the incident.

Police say within minutes they found Brown in a white Chevy Impala with paper plates in the area of the restaurant. There was a traffic stop on the Chevy and Brown was detained.

In the car search, officers say they found elements of the robbery. Officers also looked over a surveillance video and matched Brown as the man accused of the robbery. Brown was taken into corrections and was booked on multiple charges.

