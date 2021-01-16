Advertisement

Man accused of shooting near Omaha Zoo is arrested

Robert Nemeth mugshot
Robert Nemeth mugshot(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in South Omaha on Thursday.

Robert Nemeth, 28, was booked in Douglas County for a gun used in a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Police went to a King Kong restaurant on South 13th Street for a shooting on Thursday at 4:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Christopher Meadows, 22, in the parking lot of King Kong with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Meadows was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. Police say the car involved in the shooting is a 2005-2010 white Chevy Cobalt.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

