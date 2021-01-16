Mallory’s Forecast Update - Quieter weekend of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After First Alert Days Thursday and Friday, much quieter conditions are in store for the weekend!

Thursday night into Friday, much of the Omaha Metro picked up between 2 and 4 inches of snowfall. Blizzard conditions were widespread, despite relatively “low” snowfall amounts, due to consistent high wind gusts! The highest in the WOWT viewing area occurred in Norfolk Friday morning, with a wind gust of 67 mph! Widespread gusts 45 to 60 mph were common.

Saturday, we’re starting with cloudy skies, temperatures in the 20s, and lower wind speeds. Even with NW winds sustained around 15 mph, however, wind chills have dropped into the teens.

Hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies will stick with most of us today, outside of some clearing for our western counties. Temperatures won’t budge much, as colder air from the north continues to pour into the area. Highs will likely top out in the lower-30s, with mid-30s possible to the west and southwest of Omaha.

Partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to dip into the low to mid-20s tonight, with more clouds moving in Sunday. Once again, we could see some clearing Sunday, especially west. Highs will be slightly warmer, with mid-30s in the Metro and upper-30s to the west/southwest.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper-30s Monday, with clouds and a chance for snow – primarily midday into the afternoon. This does not look like a heavy or widespread snowfall at this time.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Conditions look pretty quiet Tuesday through Friday, with temperatures warming up nicely into the mid-40s by mid-week! Colder air moves in for Friday and the weekend, however.

