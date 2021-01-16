712 Initiative working to get Council Bluffs building on National Registry of Historic Buildings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Not much is known about a building that once was the center of all communication within the Council Bluffs community.

Now, a local group is hoping to change that.

The 12 Scott building is located near West Broadway and Scott street.

It used to house one of the first communication centers in the metro.

“In 1904 this building was constructed really to keep up with the technology for a telephone exchange system in the area,” says Sheryl Garst, 712 Initiative CEO.

Right now the building sits empty.

The 712 Initiative wants to keep the character and the history of the building alive.

So, they are working to get the building put on the national register of historic places.

In order to do that--- they need help from the community.

“We are looking for anyone that has worked or that has patroned this building behind me at the telephone exchange, 1960, 1970′s, we would love any and all information on this building,” says Garst.

The goal is to have this building be a piece of revamping the entrance to downtown council bluffs.

It’s the second phase in a three-part housing project.

Once it’s complete, there will be 23 new apartments in the 12 Scott building.

The funds from being a registered historic building would go toward completing the project.

“We are trying to renew ourselves and the heart of any city is the downtown. If the downtown is thriving, the city will thrive,” says Garst.

As things change in the community—leaders want everyone to remember what helped build council bluffs into a thriving city.

“This area has a great history for this entire block. We plan to publically display a lot of the history of this area with the renovations,” says Garst.

If you have any information contact the 712 initiative in council bluffs.

They are looking for pictures, stories, and information on what certain offices were used for.

