61-year-old woman arrested, Wahoo police find 27 pounds of marijuana

(wagm)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Wahoo Police have arrested a 61-year-old woman on Friday after a narcotics investigation.

The 61-year-old woman from Jamestown, NY traveling from California was arrested for possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana more than a pound.

Officers had a narcotics investigation at 5:00 p.m. Friday in the area of 10th and Chestnut.

Police served a search warrant with the III Corps Narcotic Taskforce after finding out the woman had a large amount of marijuana. They found 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to heat seal bags for travel.

In the investigation, they discover this wasn’t the woman’s first trip from New York to California. The Nebraska State Patrol also helped out in the investigation.

