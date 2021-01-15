West Omaha Rock sports changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The west Omaha rock is sporting a makeover much to the displeasure of people who work nearby.

“I liked it the other way before because every morning, I would see it and it was also funny I would Snapchat it all the time,” employee of Kanwa Nail & Spa Stephanie Sihavong said.

At this time last year the West Omaha Rock captured the attention of people from around the country for its ability to put drivers between a rock and a hard place.

“Cars just like to drive up on top of it I guess I’m not sure how. I’d like to know how,” Kanwa Nail & Spa employee Brianna Dawson said.

“Because I don’t know how but maybe it was because people like to read or are on their phones so they might have decided to run the curb like a ramp I don’t know how but it happens right,” Sihavong

Employees from surrounding stores said their businesses kept receiving complaints until finally something was done.

“We had I think we had put in a complaint about it and they wouldn’t even move it, they said that they couldn’t do it,” Dawson said.

Employees at the UPS store confirm the rock at 156th and West Maple is the same one as earlier. It’s just been flipped and turned so the blunt side is to the road. A tree has also been added to catch peoples attention.

And while it ended the crisis they miss seeing the rock celebrated.

“It’s not as fun, it’s not as enjoyable to see,” Dawson said.

Of course the West Omaha rocks legacy lives on. Several social media accounts has been made in its name and employees in nearby shops said it’s still a topic of daily conversation

