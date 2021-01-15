Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After noticing two hazardous material scenes Thursday night near the Creighton campus, the university gave updates on what happened.

Creighton University tweeted Friday morning that a student was making ricin in a room in Davis Square.

The Omaha Fire Department moved the residents.

The first hazmat scene was at Davis Square but there was another nearby the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center at 24th & Cuming.

