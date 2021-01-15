Two hazardous material scenes near Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

The Omaha Fire Department was working two hazardous material scenes Thursday night near the Creighton Campus.

Few details were available immediately. The first scene was at Creighton University Davis Square, an on-campus apartment building at 20th & Burt. The other was at CHI Health Creighton University at 24th & Cuming.

Police and fire were expected to go on the record with what was happening. We will update the situation once new information is revealed.

