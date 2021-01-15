Advertisement

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — an historical break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Crews were working to clear the scene of a crash Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, involving a semi near...
Omaha bus services canceled, interstate travel discouraged as blizzard conditions continue
Shooting in South Omaha leaves 1 in hospital
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo
First Alert Days
Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
Friday, January 15th
Rusty's First Alert Update
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges