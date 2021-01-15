Advertisement

Trash delays throughout the metro due to winter storm

(WOWT)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s winter storm is causing delays to trash and recycling collections throughout the metro.

In Omaha, Mayor Jean Stothert announced the FCC trash and recycling will be delayed on Friday and pick back up on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Similar to Omaha, trash and recycling in Council Bluffs has been canceled on Friday due to weather conditions and will resume on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The City of Ralston also announced the trash collection will be delayed for a day.

6 News will continue to give updates.

