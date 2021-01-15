Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Crews were working to clear the scene of a crash Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, involving a semi near...
Omaha bus services canceled, interstate travel discouraged as blizzard conditions continue
Shooting in South Omaha leaves 1 in hospital
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo
First Alert Days
Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
Friday, January 15th
Rusty's First Alert Update
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges