Nebraska and Iowa National Guard go to D.C. for inauguration

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All 50 states, including American Territories, have been requested by the National Guard Bureau to assist agencies with the 59th Presidental Inauguration.

To help ensure the safety of others to prevent violence that took place on Jan. 6, the Nebraska and Iowa National Guard is getting prepared to head out this weekend and put boots on the ground in Washington, D.C.

The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Daryl Bohac, said, “with the events on capitol hill last week and increasing concerns about security, the National Guard was requested to come in and support D.C. National Guard and support law enforcement authorities.”

Related: More Nebraska National Guard members requested for security

Like Nebraska, Iowa guard members will have a handful of responsibilities and will be willing to help in any way.

The Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, Ben Corell, said, “Thousands of law professionals are already in the area. Wherever the need is from the Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen that moved to D.C. will properly put them into place.”

In previous years, Nebraska would only send 30 National Guard members for the inauguration. But this year, 300 Nebraska guard members will be in D.C., Iowa will have 250.

Related: Gov. Ricketts to attend President-Elect Biden inauguration

21,000 National Guard members in total across the country.

Nebraska, Iowa, and the whole country of National Guard members will be ready to keep everyone safe and have a peaceful transition in power.

Both Iowa and Nebraska will have National Guard members sent out tomorrow and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.