OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They got off to a hot start and led at halftime, but the UNO women’s basketball team ultimately fell in its hope opener against South Dakota State on Friday.

The final score was 62-50.

Elena Pilakouta paced the Mavs with 15 points.

The two teams play again at Baxter Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m.

