Man shot in Omaha driveway goes to hospital with injuires

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened in South Omaha on Friday morning.

Officers went near South 42nd Street and M Street for a shooting report that had taken place near 35th and Monroe Street at 12:22 a.m. There was evidence found of a shooting in the block of 3600 Monroe Street.

Maguy Agau, 23, says he was in his car and turning around in a driveway near 36th and Monroe Street when he heard gunshots. Then he realized that he was hit.

Agau walked in at the Nebraska Medical Center after the incident. The injuries are determined to be non-life-threatening.

