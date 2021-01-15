Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Crews were working to clear the scene of a crash Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, involving a semi near...
Omaha bus services canceled, interstate travel discouraged as blizzard conditions continue
Shooting in South Omaha leaves 1 in hospital
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo
First Alert Days
Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., displays the signed article of impeachment against...
Timing of Trump trial uncertain as Pelosi gives no clues
Friday, January 15th
Rusty's First Alert Update
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges