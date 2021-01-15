Advertisement

LPD warns of car impersonating police officer

Caption
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning drivers about a car that’s driving erratically and harassing drivers with the word ‘police’ on the side.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, a police supervisor received a call from a citizen reporting that a police cruiser was driving erratically around 35th and A Streets earlier that week on Friday, January 8 around midnight.

LPD said the caller described the cruiser as a white and black van with the word ‘police’ on the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle was flashing its high beams, revving the engine and tailgating.

LPD said investigators were able to determine that this was not a law enforcement vehicle and there may be more people who have had a similar experience with this vehicle in Lincoln.

Investigators said if you have experienced an incident like this, or do experience an incident with this vehicle, please call 911 to verify that vehicle is in fact an LPD officer.

If you are concerned and cannot call 911, LPD said you may drive to a lighted public area to pull over.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

