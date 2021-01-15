Advertisement

LPD: Group knocked on door, assaulted homeowners

(Station)
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a recent robbery where a group knocked on a door in the middle of the night, after it was answered they stormed in and assaulted the homeowners.

Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, police were called to an area of 19th and Knox Streets for a report of an assault.

LPD said responding officers spoke with two men, a 41-year-old and a 36-year-old, who said they heard a knock on their door around 3 a.m.

According to police, when they opened the door, three men charged through and began assaulting them. LPD said the men reported losing consciousness and when they woke up, they said the keys to their car, along with a phone was missing.

LPD said both men had injuries on their faces.

The 41-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Crews were working to clear the scene of a crash Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, involving a semi near...
Omaha bus services canceled, interstate travel discouraged as blizzard conditions continue
Shooting in South Omaha leaves 1 in hospital
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo
First Alert Days
Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin

Latest News

Friday, January 15th
Rusty's First Alert Update
First Alert Info
FIRST ALERT DAY: Near whiteout conditions persist through Friday afternoon
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Friday Jan. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 263 new cases, 9 deaths
Trash delays throughout the metro due to winter storm
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Creighton student makes ricin on campus