Husker notes: Stille to return, Robinson announces transfer to Kentucky

Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille.
Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille.(FS1)
By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Ben Stille is the latest senior from Nebraska’s 2020 squad that announced they’ll return for another season.

Stille made the announcement Friday.

It comes after JoJo Domann, Marquel Dismuke, Deontai Williams, and Will Honas all announced their returns to Lincoln.

It’ll help boost the Husker Blackshirts that already found out standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will play in his senior season after a junior year that had folks thinking he could play in the NFL.

In other Husker news, Wan’Dale Robinson announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky on Friday.

Playing at UK puts Robinson within an hour of his home.

The wide receiver announced he wished to be closer to his home and his mother who was hospitalized with COVID-19 in 2020 when he entered the transfer portal.

