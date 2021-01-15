Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts to attend inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden

Governor Ricketts addresses Western Nebraska issues during Zoom tour across the state.
Governor Ricketts addresses Western Nebraska issues during Zoom tour across the state.(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Pete Ricketts said he’s planning on attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Gov. Ricketts said he has talked to Biden’s transition team and they briefed him on the president-elect’s proposals for coronavirus relief. On his phone call, the republican governor encouraged the Biden administration to develop good relationships with the governors.

“The governors are the ones who do the state management for the local execution...It’s important for the Biden administration to develop good relationships with the governors as we work to get out of this pandemic to eradicate the virus in our communities,” Ricketts said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday Planner
David’s Evening Forecast - Staying breezy overnight as winter storm moves out
First Alert Weather at 6:30 p.m.
Weather conditions improve but still snow flurries in the Omaha-metro
Creighton student makes ricin on campus
Residents evacuated from Creighton campus after a student makes ricin
The west Omaha rock is sporting a makeover much to the displeasure of people who work nearby.
West Omaha Rock sports changes
Shooting in South Omaha leaves 1 in hospital
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo

Latest News

Saturday Planner
David’s Evening Forecast - Staying breezy overnight as winter storm moves out
Stranded moving van and car along Interstate-80 Friday evening.
Nebraska State Patrol remain on roads following blizzard
First Alert Weather at 6:30 p.m.
First Alert Weather at 6:30 p.m.
Officials brace for casino impact
Officials brace for casino impact
Sen. Sasse gives his take on the U.S. Capitol riots