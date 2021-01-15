Friday Jan. 15 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 263 new cases, 9 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Nine new deaths were reported. The deaths were four women, two in their 60s, one in her 70s, and one over 85. Also, three men in their 60s, a man in his 40s, and a man over 70. The total number of deaths is now 544.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 57,733.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 303.

The total number of reported recoveries is now 41,149.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.