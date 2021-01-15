Douglas County health officials say more doses needed before ramping up mass vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department is aiming start mass vaccinations to those 65 and up next month, but officials say they need more vaccines before ramping up.

“That’s the bottom line, that’s the biggest thing slowing us down right now is the lack of vaccine,” said Phil Rooney, Douglas County Health Department.

Echoing that of the county’s top doctor; who was very clear while updating county commissioners on the vaccine rollout earlier this week. When asked by a commissioner if they had any obstacles in getting out the vaccine, Dr. Adi Pour responded, "

Right now, the obstacle is not having enough vaccine.”

And they’re going to need even more next month in order to start vaccinating those 65 and older.

“We have some good ones lined up,” said Rooney in regards to mass vaccination sites. “And some of that will depend on weather and time of year.” Officials not noting exactly where these mass sites will be, but that they can move quickly once they have more vaccine; right now it’s week to week.

“What I can assure you is we’re not sitting on any vaccine,” said Dr. Adi Pour, Director Douglas County Health Department. “The moment vaccine comes in we plan for the next week how many sites we can set up.”

According to the state’s website they’ve distributed more than 175,000 vaccines in Nebraska. 6 News is waiting to hear back on how many of those have been to Douglas County.

In the meantime some of the nations top infectious diseases doctors are calling on more help from the federal government.

“one of the things that needs to be improved is the production and that means improving the supply chain, putting money into production,” said Dr. Andy Pavia, Infectious Diseases Society of America. “We need to produce the vaccine faster.”

