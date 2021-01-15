David’s Evening Forecast - Much quieter weekend of weather ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow and high winds combined for rough blizzard conditions Friday! As snow rates let up, and winds start to decrease, visibility will continue to increase Friday evening and night. Some blowing and drifting snow remains possible, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 7 PM.

In effect through 7 PM Friday (WOWT)

Much of the Omaha Metro picked up 2 to 4 inches of snowfall Friday, though it’s difficult to measure due to winds gusting 50 to 60+ mph! The highest amounts fell in Iowa, with 4 to 6 inches being reported in western Iowa. Some spots closer to Des Moines picked up 7+ inches from this storm. Travel was consistently the worst (not advised!) in southwest Iowa throughout the day Friday.

Hour by hour forecast (WOWT)

Conditions will gradually dry out and quiet down this evening and tonight, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-20s. Wind chills will be in the low to mid-teens. Mostly cloudy skies stick with us Saturday, with highs topping out around the freezing mark in Omaha. Temperatures will be a bit colder east (Iowa), where heavier amounts of snow fell. Warmer temperatures can be expected to the west and southwest of the Omaha Metro.

Clouds will be tough to shake again Sunday, but temperatures should warm a few additional degrees, with highs in the mid-30s for Omaha. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-30s Monday, with a chance for light rain/snow midday into the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

