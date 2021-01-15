Creighton women’s basketball team has another positive test, extends program’s pause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ten days ago on 1/5/21, Creighton’s women’s team paused all team activities due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.

Ten days later, the program was forced to extend the pause of activities due to another positive test.

Saturday’s home game against Xavier and the following game at St. John’s on 1/23/21 have both been postponed.

Those are the eight and ninth postponements on Creighton’s schedule.

