Omaha bus services canceled, interstate travel discouraged as blizzard conditions continue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

12:03 AM - Metro Transit Authority said all services, including MOBY paratransit, bus, and ORBT, will remain suspended for the rest of the day Friday. Officials are tentatively planning to resume bus and ORBT services as normal Saturday, but some buses may operate on snow routes. MOBY services may be delayed, officials said.

11:47 AM - A jack-knifed semi is blocking the right lane of eastbound I-80 near Highway 6 and Hubbard Road in Iowa.

Here’s a look at road conditions in Council Bluffs right now. Main roads are plowed. Many of the side streets are still snow covered. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/zVZN1B2X65 — Ashly Richardson (@AshlyWOWT) January 15, 2021

10:17 AM - A Bellevue snowplow was involved in a crash on 36th Street just south of Highway 370.

10:16 AM - Reports of a person pinned at 25th Street and Highway 370; and the left lane of eastbound I-80 blocked at 72nd Street.

Wow! Don’t travel if you don’t need to today friends! pic.twitter.com/MwyOryXn4X — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) January 15, 2021

9:25 AM - 1,138 OPPD customers are without power, 774 in Douglas County.

9:02 AM - Ralston trash collection is also delayed.

8:54 AM - IDOT was advising no travel across swaths of Interstates 29, 80, 480, and 680 and some main highways. Travel was discouraged specifically on I-29 near Crescent at Old Mormon Bridge Road; and on I-80 to Highway 6, noting blowing snow had partially covered the road. Blowing snow was partially covering the roadway from I-29 near Neola to I-80 near Minden. A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-80 between Exits 46-51 near Walnut. Westbound Highway 30 between County Road S14 to 580th Avenue was reopened.

(1-15 9 am) The visibility on roads in SW Iowa is nearly zero in many locations. Please do not travel if it's not absolutely necessary. Our crews are out, but winds are blowing snow back onto the roads as fast as we clear it away. Get updates on https://t.co/6jLPJUUZru. pic.twitter.com/r3c6bqdrNL — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 15, 2021

8:40 AM - Omaha Metro Transit said buses and ORBT start times initially delayed until 9 a.m. will now be delayed until noon.

Capt. Matt Sutter, Nebraska State Patrol Troop A Commander, told 6 News early Friday that wind and blowing snow was making travel treacherous and advised people to stay home if at all possible.

“Avoid travel at all costs,” he said.

La Vista Police Sgt. Brian Stolley also warned about dangerous travel conditions.

“Wind and blowing snow can make road conditions rapidly change,” he said.

Wind and blowing snow can make road conditions rapidly change. Blowing snow is causing drifting in open areas, even within the city. Please slow down and prepare for what you can’t see. @lavistapolice @SarpyTraffic #DriveSafeSarpy pic.twitter.com/kVGzaRZrqS — Sgt. Brian Stolley (@SgtStolley) January 15, 2021

NSP was also urging caution on the interstates, noting that Interstate 80 was mostly covered and the blowing snow was making travel conditions hazardous.

Please watch your speed and be prepared for white out conditions in and around the metro. I-80 is mostly covered and wind gusts up to 50 mph are making travel hazardous. If you don’t need to travel please don’t. #nspomaha #troopa #snowpatrol pic.twitter.com/mR468QLvU4 — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) January 15, 2021

8:19 AM - A semi is blocking all southbound lanes of 72nd Street at Q Street.

7:45 AM - Snow reports are coming in from a few spots. 1.5″ was measured in Valley, NE. 1.2″ was measured at the airport in both Omaha & Lincoln.

7:40 AM - Another crash reported on I-80 at 60th Street. Injury crash reported at the Lake Manawa exit at I-29/80 in Council Bluffs.

Blowing snow is affecting travel in eastern Nebraska this morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in affect.@NebraskaDOT plows are out across the area and NSP troopers are on the road to help.



Be safe if you have to travel, but travel is not advised in blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/4uOf3ajfAF — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) January 15, 2021

7:17 AM - Papillion Police on accident alert.

6:57 AM - Eppley Airfield reports 60mph wind gusts.

6:50 AM - Both entrance ramps from Highway 50 to eastbound I-80 are closed. There is also a two-vehicle crash reported at 150th Street and Highway 370.

6:49 AM - Access to eastbound I-80 at Giles Road was blocked by police as they work to clear a 6:14 a.m. crash that left a jack-knifed semi blocking the left lane.

Delays on I-80 EB are about to get a little worse. Getting ready to start a rolling road block to get a semi turned around and cleared from a crash near Giles Rd. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) January 15, 2021

Semi in the ditch I-80 EB at Giles. @NSP_TroopA @qualityautotow on scene. Slow down and give them room to work! @lavistapolice pic.twitter.com/HCoSdS8KMz — Sgt. Brian Stolley (@SgtStolley) January 15, 2021

6:40 AM - Traffic incident partially blocking the left lane of westbound I-80 at 84th Street.

6:32 AM - Eppley Airfield reports no delays or issues with flights so far.

6:29 AM - Injuries reported at a two-vehicle crash at Blair High Road and 103rd Street.

6:21 AM - Council Bluffs halted Friday trash collection. Collection will resume Saturday, according to a news release from the city. Those with questions can contact the Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 712-890-5454

6:20 AM - Blowing snow prompted reports of whiteout conditions about 6:20 a.m. in the Omaha-metro area. Several schools and businesses reported closings Thursday night and early Friday. Residents in Omaha and Sarpy County reported blowing trash as bins were set out for the morning pick-up.

6:11 AM - La Vista Police on accident alert.

5:51 AM - Omaha halted trash collection for those who have not yet had pick-ups this week. Collections will be delayed by one for the rest of the week, according to a release from the city. Missed collections can be reported after 7 p.m. on the collection day by calling the Solid Waste Hotline 402-444-5238.

5:36 AM - Crashes reported on westbound I-80 at 72nd Street and 15th St - 120th and Hwy 370 (vehicle in the ditch). - 15th and Cornhusker.

5:08 AM - Crash has lanes blocked at 96th and Harrison streets. Crashes were also reported on eastbound I-80 at 60th Street and northbound Highway 75 at Lake Street.

