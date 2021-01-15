Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Jon Galles

By Rex Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jon Galles has had quite the high school swimming career already and he’s looking to add to it in only his junior year.

The Gretna swimmer qualified for state in every individual race last year and is close to achieving the same thing in his junior season.

He’s also a captain of Gretna’s swim team.

“Jon is an all around athlete. I could put him in anything and he would excel and that’s really big as far as swimming,” head swimming coach at Gretna Kari Weihl said.

Galles is a hard worker.

He trains five days a week to compete in the sport he loves.

“I just love swimming and I’m achieving my goals, which makes it even better,” Galles said.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blizzard Warning Friday
Blizzard Warning in effect until 6pm Friday
Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the...
Douglas County expands age range in Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine rollout
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo
Source: AP
Douglas County election officials note ‘uptick’ in Republican requests to switch parties

Latest News

Creighton Guard
Temi Carda takes on unique pandemic challenges to play college basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Teddy Allen #0 MBB vs Indiana
Huskers basketball postpones a second game at Maryland
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson #1 Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska...
Wan’Dale Robinson will transfer closer to home
Local sports coverage Jan. 8th, 2021
Local sports 1/9/2021