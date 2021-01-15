Athlete of the Week: Gretna’s Jon Galles

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jon Galles has had quite the high school swimming career already and he’s looking to add to it in only his junior year.

The Gretna swimmer qualified for state in every individual race last year and is close to achieving the same thing in his junior season.

He’s also a captain of Gretna’s swim team.

“Jon is an all around athlete. I could put him in anything and he would excel and that’s really big as far as swimming,” head swimming coach at Gretna Kari Weihl said.

Galles is a hard worker.

He trains five days a week to compete in the sport he loves.

“I just love swimming and I’m achieving my goals, which makes it even better,” Galles said.

