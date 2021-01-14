Advertisement

Unions: Passenger rails need better security, no-ride list

(wcax)
By Josh Funk
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
(AP) - OMAHA, Neb. - Two major railroad workers unions have asked the Department of Homeland Security to beef up security on Amtrak and other passenger lines, including by creating a no-ride list akin to the no-fly list that prevents people identified as risks from boarding planes.

The unions said Wednesday that tougher security is needed in light of last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, pointing out that the only requirement for a person to board a train is a ticket.

DHS has said it plans to enhance security at railroad stations in the Washington, D.C., area ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Amtrak’s CEO says the railroad plans to deploy additional police officers.

