Thursday Jan. 14 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 342 new cases, 9 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nine new deaths were reported. Seven men between the ages of 50s to 90s and two women over 85. The total number of deaths is now 535.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 57,470.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 317.

The total number of reported recoveries is now 40,562.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 80% occupancy, with 312beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 69% rate with 105 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 250 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 21 awaiting test results; 29 of those patients are on ventilators.

DCHD announced in the last two weeks, schools reported 108 new cases with 40 staff members and 68 students.

53 people are quarantining and 188 are self-monitoring.

Update of vaccine rollout in Douglas County

There has been an update to Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

Phase 1A will continue through January and the focus remains on healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Phase 1B is expected to start in February and expanded to include people ages 65 and older. They will also include critical industry workers who can’t work remotely and those at high risk for severe illness. It’s expected for phase 1B to continue through March.

Lincoln-Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 177 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

This brings the community to a total of 24,882 cases.

One new death was reported. The death was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized.

The county death toll is now at 178.

The recovery went up from 8,326 to 8,464. The weekly positivity rate from Jan. 3 through Jan. 9 is 28.9%.

Lincon-Lancaster update of vaccine rollout

On Thursday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced expanding Phase 1B priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1B will now include people ages 65 and older, essential workers, and people with certain underlying medical conditions that risk severe illness from the virus.

People in phase 1A are currently being vaccinated. Those include health care personnel, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

Their plan is to open phase 1B soon as the vaccine supply is available.

The vaccine isn’t available to the public yet so LLCHD urges everyone to be patient and continue to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, washing hands, avoid crowded and confined spaces, and close contact.

More information will be announced as soon as things are finalized.

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

