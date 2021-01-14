Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day due to the strong northwest wind. Tonight into Friday is a First Alert Day due to the combo of snow and wind that could lead to blizzard conditions in several areas.

First Alert Days (WOWT)

There are a few showers in the are early this morning but they will likely be short lived and east of the area by 7am at the latest. Cloudy skies persist the rest of the day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty winds have arrived in the area and will continue to be an issue the rest of the day. They will relax a bit into the mid morning hours but are forecast to increase again into the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph are possible into the afternoon, especially west of the metro.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Snow is expected to move in tonight, mostly after 10pm and it will continue to move through the area overnight. The heaviest snow will likely be on the Iowa side of the river but everyone will see some snow out of this system Friday. The snow combined with gusty northwest winds that could hit 60 mph will lead to blizzard conditions in several locations near and east of the river. Travel will be very difficult if not impossible in the rural areas of Iowa most of the day Friday due to visibility being below a quarter mile for several hours of the day starting early.

Blizzard Friday (WOWT)

Friday Snow (WOWT)

Snow is likely to add up to 1-3″ in the metro by the time this winds down Friday afternoon. Good luck measuring this snow thanks to the wind gusts that could hit 60 mph at times all day. Heavy snow and far worse driving conditions are likely in Iowa too.

