Temi Carda takes on unique pandemic challenges to play college basketball

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton women’s basketball Head Coach Jim Flanery describes Temi Carda as a focused and committed player. She is a leader for the team and plays the most minutes. Carda is very important and in her senior season, she is not taking any chances. When Temi hits the floor she does it with a mask, one that completely covers her nose and mouth, the guard is in such good aerobic shape she doesn’t even need to pull it down for a few moments to catch her breath.

“I truthfully don’t even realize it’s on my face anymore,” said Carda.

There are others who play with masks, who from time to time adjust it to allow for more oxygen, not Temi.

There was a time back in the summer when college basketball players like Temi did not know if there would be a season, now that they are playing she’s not taking anything for granted. Don’t forget this experience isn’t anywhere near as fulfilling as seasons in the past. It’s a tough road and the highs simply are not as high they have been before.

Back in the summer when the season was in doubt Temi went back and forth on playing with a mask, it wasn’t a slam dunk decision but after trying it, getting used to it she says it does not affected her conditioning.

Right now the team is on a pause and is scheduled to return to action this Saturday in a home game against Xavier.

