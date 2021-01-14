Talk of more Kansas Statehouse security doesn’t dispel fears

(AP) - TOPEKA, Kan. - Assurances from Gov. Laura Kelly and other Kansas officials that Statehouse security is being heightened haven’t dispelled concerns that the state isn’t doing enough to prepare for a possible armed protest in the coming days.

The Democratic governor and top GOP and Democratic legislative leaders held a private, half-hour virtual security briefing Thursday with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the state Adjutant General’s Department.

Legislators who participated have revealed little about the meeting. Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, says she’s frustrated by the lack of information and that if security is being heightened, it’s not noticeable.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.