Police respond to shooting near Omaha zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect they said fled the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

An officer at the scene said OPD received two calls related to the shooting at around 4:30 p.m.: one about an incident at 42nd and L streets and another at a King Kong restaurant location near 13th Street and Deer Park Boulevard. At least four OPD vehicles were at the scene less than an hour later.

The officer said shots were fired from one vehicle to another. A man with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital “Code 3″ from the scene. Three others were in the vehicle with him, she said.

OPD is looking for a while man with facial hair in a white vehicle with rear-end damage, last seen headed eastbound on Interstate 80, she said.

The manager of the restaurant told 6 News said that an employee told her there was an incident in the parking lot.

An assault was also reported at the scene about the same time as the shooting but appears to be unrelated, the officer said.

