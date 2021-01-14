Advertisement

Kansas man sentenced to prison, fined $310,000 for poaching

John Blick, Jr., of Barber County faces prison time for poaching 60 deer.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(AP) - MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison and fined $310,000 for poaching 60 deer over several years.

John Blick Jr., of Sharon, pleaded guilty in November to 139 charges after killing deer by using artificial light and hunting from a vehicle.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism said Thursday Blick was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He must pay the state agency $310,000, which is the estimated value of the deer. The 139 charges originated in Barber County.

Blick also was charged with 33 misdemeanors in Harper County after the killing of three trophy deer there.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

