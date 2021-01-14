Advertisement

Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations fall from last month’s peak

(AP Graphics)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen in Kansas from their high last month.

Staffing is under less strain as the shaky vaccine rollout gains momentum, but overall case numbers remain stubbornly high.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows that 889 adults were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of Tuesday. That’s down 30% from a high of 1,282 on Dec. 2. It was the lowest COVID-19 patient count since early November.

The drop is good news for fatigued staff, who had to work overtime while co-workers were infected or quarantined. The situation grew so dire that staff at small hospitals were spending hours on the phone looking for places to transfer their sickest patients.

Douglas County election officials note ‘uptick’ in Republican requests to switch parties
First Alert Days Thursday and Friday
Strong winds and blowing snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

