Iowa’s weekly unemployment claims decline

(KCRG)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From last week, the initial unemployment claims in Iowa have decreased.

The claims filed from Sunday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 9 was 7,638, falling 217 from last week.

It’s reported that 7,022 initial claims were by people who work and live in the state and 616 claims were by people who work in Iowa but live in another state.

The weekly unemployment claims went up by 6,286 from last week’s 43,165 with a total of 49,451.

COVID-19 UNEMPLOYMENT FAQs: For workers | For employers

The Iowa Workforce Development reports about 68.3% of weekly claims that ended on Jan. 9 weren’t COVID-19 related. That’s slightly lower than 68.6% from last week.

IWD normally sees the most unemployment claims from November through February due to seasonal layoffs in construction, agriculture, landscaping, and manufacturing sectors.

IWD uses weekly data by the U.S. Department of Labor to report numbers and update previous data.

RELATED: U.S. unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll

The U.S. Department of Labor modified last week’s initial claims to 7,855. That is down by 381. The continuing claims are 43,165. That’s a decrease of 736 for a total decrease of 1,117 altogether.

