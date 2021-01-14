Blizzard Warning in effect until 6pm Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Blizzard Warning is now in effect for all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, including Omaha and Lincoln, through 6pm Friday. Snow will continue to increase through the overnight hours, with travel becoming dangerous as whiteout conditions develop.

Blizzard Warning Friday (WOWT)

Steadier snow is expected to begin develop after 10pm this evening, increasing through the overnight. Steady light to moderate snow is likely across much of the area by the morning drive Friday. Additionally, wind gusts of 40 to 60mph are expected tonight through much of Friday. A few wind gusts stronger than 60mph are possible during the morning hours Friday. These winds will combine with any amount of snow to produce whiteout conditions. Travel will become difficult to nearly impossible at times tonight through Friday afternoon.

Wind Gust Forecast Friday (WOWT)

Snowfall amounts will vary greatly across the metro, with lower amounts of 1-2″ expected near Fremont, Valley and Waterloo, increasing to near 3-5″ inches in downtown Omaha, with the potential for 4-6″ in Council Bluffs. The heaviest snow is expected in west central Iowa, where amounts of 6″ to as much as 8″ are possible. Snow should generally taper off by Friday afternoon, but gusty winds will remain which may result in continued blowing and drifting snow throughout the evening commute.

Friday Snow Potential (WOWT)

Snow will move out Friday night, with winds finally calming down on Saturday. We should get a little calm weather for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

