Bellevue Police Dept. holds first-ever online forum to recruit officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Bellevue’s new police chief is revamping the department.

His efforts to shake things up continue tonight when the department holds its first-ever online forum to recruit more officers.

“I’ve always believed that people feel comfortable if they can relate to you,” says Sgt. Dontrell Ducker

Sgt. Dontrell Ducker has been with the Bellevue Police Department for 20 years now.

He was the third African American ever hired in the department.

Today he is just one of twelve total minorities in the department made up of nearly 100 officers.

“The police department should mirror the citizens that we serve. Ours don’t,” says Sgt. Ducker.

Right now, those leading the department say they are pushing hard for that to change.

And as they get ready to add more officers to the growing department—they want to add more minorities and women to the roster.

Officers working for the department say these changes could make a real difference.

“We do make up 50% of the population and from a police officer standpoint, women are phenomenal communicators. When it comes to de-escalation, that’s just part of our nature,” says officer Ashley Meyers, Bellevue Police Dept.

Officers say this is a pivotal moment for the department.

They believe these changes will help bridge a gap in the community.

“It makes it easier for me to come to work knowing that we are moving forward,” says Sgt. Ducker.

Thursday’s online forum will be streamed on the Bellevue Police Department’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m.

They encourage anyone with questions to reach out during the live event.

