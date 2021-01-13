Advertisement

Wednesday Jan. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 434 new cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

No new deaths were reported. The total number of deaths remains at 526.

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 57,128.

The average number of cases reported in the last seven days is 323.

The total number of reported recoveries is now 39,979.

The positivity rate for the week ending Saturday was 34.5%, with 2,666 new cases from 7,718 tests. That rate is higher than the previous week’s rate of 33.8%.

As of the most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 78% occupancy, with 331 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at a 65% rate with 117 beds available.

The Health Care Coalition, which includes Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, on Sunday was reporting it was caring for 246 COVID-19 patients, with 78 receiving adult ICU care, 41 awaiting test results; 39 of those patients are on ventilators.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Nebraska | Iowa

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Jan. 12 COVID-19 update
Jan. 11 COVID-19 update
Jan. 10 COVID-19 update
Jan. 9 COVID-19 update
Jan. 8 COVID-19 update
Jan. 7 COVID-19 update
Jan. 6 COVID-19 update

