Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mild and pleasant before very strong winds move in tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We get one more great day to enjoy before cooler air, strong wind and some snow move in. Even though we start with clouds today, we’ll see afternoon sunshine and that will allow us to reach the 50s once again.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoy today but keep in mind that a very strong cold front will barrel in tonight bringing with it some strong wind after midnight. Gusts could hit 60 mph overnight and that has prompted us to issue a First Alert Day. Secure anything outdoors that could blow around overnight and don’t be surprised if you are woken up by these stronger gusts.

Strong wind gusts overnight (WOWT)

Strong wind is then likely Thursday with gusts to near 50 mph during the day. Those strong gusts stick with us Friday and some snow showers are thrown in the mix too. Those could add up a bit and cause some visibility issues at times prompting another First Alert Day. Check out more on the First Alert Days here.

