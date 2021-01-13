Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mild and pleasant before very strong winds move in tonight

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We get one more great day to enjoy before cooler air, strong wind and some snow move in. Even though we start with clouds today, we’ll see afternoon sunshine and that will allow us to reach the 50s once again.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy today but keep in mind that a very strong cold front will barrel in tonight bringing with it some strong wind after midnight. Gusts could hit 60 mph overnight and that has prompted us to issue a First Alert Day. Secure anything outdoors that could blow around overnight and don’t be surprised if you are woken up by these stronger gusts.

Strong wind gusts overnight
Strong wind gusts overnight(WOWT)

Strong wind is then likely Thursday with gusts to near 50 mph during the day. Those strong gusts stick with us Friday and some snow showers are thrown in the mix too. Those could add up a bit and cause some visibility issues at times prompting another First Alert Day. Check out more on the First Alert Days here.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Leffler, second from left, seen with a group of Republicans from Iowa showing support for...
Iowa Trump supporter describes his experience at last week’s U.S. Capitol protest
First Alert Days
Strong winds and light snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next

Latest News

First Alert Days
Strong winds and light snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Tuesday, January 12th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Wednesday's hour by hour forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Pleasant again Wednesday before a cold front brings changes for the end of the week