Ricketts won’t restrict guns from Nebraska Capitol, protests

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Talking security ahead of calls for protests at state capitals around the country, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said during his Tuesday news conference that he would not prohibit the carrying of weapons in the state Capitol because of the second amendment.

Ricketts said the Nebraska Capitol building would remain open next week despite FBI warnings of potential threats at all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C. surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The governor said no ban on guns in the state Capitol would be considered, answering twice that it was a violation of the 2nd Amendment.

“It’s a Constitutional right, the second amendment,” he said.

The governor said he has been talking with the Nebraska National Guard and State Patrol regarding “taking appropriate precautions here.”

“We are going to make sure that we’ve got a safe environment here; we are taking appropriate steps,” he said.

Encouraging peaceful protests, the governor did acknowledge that Nebraska has an open-carry law.

“Please protest peacefully. Also, be thoughtful there are people here who are nervous when you bring your guns out, so be thoughtful of that as well.”

