Advertisement

Police say 2 men arrested in Council Bluffs shooting

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Council Bluffs say two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts in a shooting that left one man critically injured.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday night outside the Northgate Apartments in Council Bluffs.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. Police say he was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Police later arrested 22-year-old Gage Eggum, of Omaha, and 28-year-old Cody Chapin, of Council Bluffs, in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Leffler, second from left, seen with a group of Republicans from Iowa showing support for...
Iowa Trump supporter describes his experience at last week’s U.S. Capitol protest
First Alert Days
Strong winds and light snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
Customers hear Beatrice fence company folds after demands of refunds
President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next

Latest News

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan
Omaha district to resume in-person classes full time
Saunders County has caught the attention of national environmentalists.
Saunders County problematic compost facility catches attention of national environmentalists
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Wednesday Jan. 13 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 434 new cases
Saunders County has caught the attention of national environmentalists.
Pollution concerns in Saunders County- 10PM