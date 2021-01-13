Omaha district to resume in-person classes full time

(AP) - The state’s largest school district is planning to bring students back into classrooms every day for the first time since the pandemic began last spring.

The Omaha district said Tuesday that its students will start attending classes five days a week next month. Currently, only half the district’s students are in class at any one time because students have been learning remotely half the time.

Most other districts in the area already have students in their classrooms five days a week.

Omaha district officials said students will still have the option to attend school remotely.

On Tuesday, the state reported 1,000 new virus cases and 19 deaths.

