Advertisement

Nebraska pushing forward with Space Command HQ bid as Alabama gets nod

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - News that Huntsville, Ala., has been selected as the preferred site of the U.S. Space Command headquarters has not deterred Nebraska leaders from pushing forward with their bid to house it here.

The Secretary of the Air Force announced Wednesday that Redstone Arsenal had been named as the preferred location of USSPACECOM. The five other sites considered, including Bellevue, Neb., were designated as “reasonable alternative locations.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraska will continue to lobby for the site to be established at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.

“Even with today’s announcement, Nebraska will continue to make the case to the incoming administration for bringing USSPACECOM to the Heartland in the coming days and weeks,” Ricketts said in a news release. “When you look at the data and our competitive advantages, Nebraska remains the best place in the nation to locate this mission.”

The Department of the Air Force conducted both virtual and on-site visits to assess which of six candidate locations would be best suited to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. The decision was based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, and costs to the Department of Defense.

The announcement that Offutt had made the list of six finalists came in November. In its bid, the state offered to put up $107 million in public and private money to help offset the roughly $1 billion it would cost to build the headquarters here.

A release from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce said Nebraska was the only state to make such an offer.

“No question, Offutt Air Force Base is the optimum location for USSPACECOM,” said Timothy J. Burke, immediate past chairman of the chamber board and president and CEO of Omaha Public Power District. “Nebraska is the right choice for U.S. Space Command, and we are eager for full transparency regarding the final review process. We assert Nebraska exceeded criteria in all categories, and affirm we have the mission synergies and effectiveness to ensure National Security as U.S. Space Command headquarters. Our hard work continues.”

WAFF and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the...
Douglas County expands age range in Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Source: AP
Douglas County election officials note ‘uptick’ in Republican requests to switch parties
First Alert Days Thursday and Friday
Strong winds and blowing snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

First Alert Days Thursday and Friday
Strong winds and blowing snow prompt Alert Days for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Days
Thursday & Friday are First Alert Days due to strong wind and snow!
First Alert Day Thursday & Friday
“Not a single dose wasted”: Offutt Air Force Base vaccination part I, a success
Offutt Air Force Base vaccine rollout part I, a success
Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations fall from last month’s peak