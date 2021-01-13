Nemaha County to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 75 and older

AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - Parts of rural Nebraska have now begun moving to the next phase of the vaccine rollout.

The Southeast District Health Department is now in full swing offering COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older across five counties at six locations.

COVID-19 Vaccination information for residents (75+ in age) who reside in Otoe, Nemaha, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson... Posted by Southeast District Health Department on Monday, January 11, 2021

Nemaha County Hospital began this afternoon welcoming 40 people for their first of two shots of the Moderna vaccine.

“We have been inundated with phone calls and voice messages, and that’s taking quite a bit of man-power on our part to return those calls and get them on our schedule. I would say that we have approximately 200 people on our waiting list and hopefully, we’ll start vaccinating them next week as well,” said Susi VonBergen of Nemaha County Hospital.

RELATED: Douglas County expanding Phase 1B vaccine rollout

There are roughly a thousand residents 75 and older in the county. Officials are aiming to have all those who want the vaccine done with their first shot within the next two weeks, before returning 28 days later for that final dose.

Health officials are reminding people you must be 75 or older and living in one of the five counties within the southeast health district in order to be eligible for the vaccine at this time.

—

VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

—

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.