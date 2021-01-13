More Neb. National Guard members requested for inauguration security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard is sending 230 personnel to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

According to the release, the initial plan was for 30 National Guard members from Nebraska to attend the inauguration to provide communication, food service, administrative, and religious support. This week, Nebraska approved the request for 200 additional personnel to assist with security operations.

Soldiers and airmen from all 54 states, territories, and the District of Columbia are expected to provide services throughout the presidential inauguration.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts authorized the Nebraska National Guard support after a request from the District of Columbia National Guard, according to the release.

The release states, that all members are trained in lethal, less-than-lethal force, de-escalation techniques, as well as proper use of protective equipment.

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support. The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been a part of every inauguration since,” said Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. “We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners.”

