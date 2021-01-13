Advertisement

Man shot in Council Bluffs; two men seen running from scene

police crime
By Kevin Westhues
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are investigation a shooting reported at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

CBPD said officers were dispatched to an apartment building near North 31st Street and Avenue L on a report of shots fired at 6:08 p.m. and found an adult male wounded at the complex.

The man was taken to a hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening. Callers to 911 reported that two unknown men were seen running from the complex toward the parking lot; police said the identities of the men were not known.

Anyone with information should call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4728; or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

